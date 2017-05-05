Police: Woodland High Teacher Had Inappropriate Contact With Student

WOODLAND (CBS13) — School may be over for the week at Woodland High School, but the investigation into one of its teachers is just beginning.

Scott Sorgent, 44, was arrested Friday morning on campus for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old female student.

“At least one student was inappropriately touched in a sexually suggestive way,” said Lt. Aaron Delao, with the Woodland Police Department.

Sorgent is also accused of also making sexually suggestive comments about the student’s body. Police say the students accused Sorgent of making the comments and touching the student Thursday after school.

As word got out, parents reacted to the investigation began that Friday morning, shortly after students came forward to report Sorgent to school officials.

“I was shocked and surprised but nowadays you hear, every day on the news, somewhere that teachers are doing wrong,” said a parent, who has a teenage daughter at Woodland High.

Tom Pritchard, the interim superintendent for the school district, said, “This is the first time we are hearing anything about him from students.”

Pitchard says this is Sorgent’s first year at Woodland High, where he teaches technology to freshman students.

Sorgent is a local guy, who grew up in Stockton and attended school at UC Davis. Pritchard adds there was nothing in Sorgent’s past that raised concerns prior to him being hired.

“We go through background checks and fingerprinting. And there was nothing that would have been a red flag,” explained Pritchard.

Sorgent was booked into Yolo County jail facing felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor. Police say part of their investigation will be to determine if there are other victims as well.

Pritchard says this allegation is a big concern for the district, which is conducting an investigation of its own. He says the school hasn’t issued a formal notice to parents, but that will do so after its investigation is complete.