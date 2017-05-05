Capt. Sully Flies With Thunderbirds At Travis Air Force Base

May 5, 2017 9:56 AM
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger took a ride with the Thunderbirds out at Travis Air Force Base Thursday afternoon.

They are preparing for the Wings Over Solano air show this weekend.

Sullenberger is the famous pilot who performed an emergency landing on the Hudson River eight years ago.

“I’m proud to be the public face of this event,” Sullenberger said. “I’m very grateful for what we were able to accomplish under trying circumstances that day.”

The air show is this Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

