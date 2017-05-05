Whitewater Rafting Getting Rougher Thanks To Winter Snow Melt

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It has been a wild ride with all the winter storms this wet season, and that has led to a wild ride on the river for rafting enthusiasts.
The water is moving five times faster down Northern California rivers due to all the extra water and it is running very cold. This has led to rafting companies banding together to put extra safety precautions in place this season.
The minimum age requirement has changed to only allow older youth into the water. There are also more safety kayakers out on the water to help people navigate the turbulent water.