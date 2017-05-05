Woman, 83, Killed In Hit-And-Run In Stockton; Driver In Custody

May 5, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An 83-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run crash in Stockton, authorities say.

The scene was at the intersection of Eighth Street and Mariposa Road.

Early Thursday afternoon, Stockton police say a woman driving a car struck a pedestrian in the area. The pedestrian, identified as an elderly woman, was pronounced dead.

Officers say they have taken the driver into custody. She has been identified as 45-year-old Yevonne Becker.

Becker is currently being evaluated at a local hospital. She is under guard by Stockton police and will be booked at San Joaquin County Jail once she’s medically cleared.

Police say Becker is facing charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

