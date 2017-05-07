Man Crushed to Death By His Own Car

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13)- CHP officers responded to the area between 37th Avenue and Iowa avenue to a fatal rollover accident around 10:15 pm on Saturday.
CHP Officer Michael Bradley says a 31-year-old man driving a 2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer turned a corner at a high speech onto Sampson Boulevard.
The driver crashed into a parked vehicle causing his car to spin out of control.
According to officer Bradley, The man was ejected from the passenger window and landed in a grassy area of an empty lot.
The TrailBlazer then rolled onto him and crushed him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP did not confirm is alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Sacramento Coroner’s Office did not release the driver’s name pending next of kin notification