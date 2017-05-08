Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Rudy Gay opting out of his contract, and they talk about what team he’ll be playing for next season. The guys also talked about last night’s NBA Playoff games, and the Cavs sweep of the Raptors. The guys also talked about last night’s marathon game between the Yankees and Cubs last night. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about where Rudy Gay would fit with some of the NBA Playoff teams, and what his role would be on those teams. The guys also talked about how bad the playoffs have been, and if this will hurt the NBA going forward. The guys also go over their best and worst from the weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about NBA contracts and some of the players who turned down big contracts. The guys also talked about Tony Romo trying to qualify for the US Open, and what his chances are of making it. The guys ended the show trying to come up with a reason why to watch the Jazz Warriors game tonight. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

