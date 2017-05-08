Opting Out: The Lo-Down – 5/8

May 8, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: MLB, NBA, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 9: Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Sleep Train Arena on April 9, 2016 in Sacramento, California.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Rudy Gay opting out of his contract, and they talk about what team he’ll be playing for next season.  The guys also talked about last night’s NBA Playoff games, and the Cavs sweep of the Raptors.  The guys also talked about last night’s marathon game between the Yankees and Cubs last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

673047332 Opting Out: The Lo Down 5/8

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about where Rudy Gay would fit with some of the NBA Playoff teams, and what his role would be on those teams.  The guys also talked about how bad the playoffs have been, and if this will hurt the NBA going forward.  The guys also go over their best and worst from the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Tony Romo, NFL football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2012 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about NBA contracts and some of the players who turned down big contracts.  The guys also talked about Tony Romo trying to qualify for the US Open, and what his chances are of making it.  The guys ended the show trying to come up with a reason why to watch the Jazz Warriors game tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch