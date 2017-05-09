Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Warriors sweep of the Jazz last night, and the 2008 Boston Celtics reunion last night, and the bitterness that the team has for Ray Allen. The guys talked about why the team still holding a grudge against Ray Allen. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the NBA Playoffs, they previewed tonight’s Spurs Rockets, and talked about the Jazz future and what they will look to do in the offseason. The guys also talked about the big hit in Sidney Crosby’s big hit, and talked about the NHL’s Concussion protocol. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the last hour of the Lo-Down the guys went over some of the win/loss projections for next season, and they gave their predictions for the season. The guys also talked about John Daly, and his diet advice for golf. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

