A Pivotable Game 5: The Lo-Down – 5/9

May 9, 2017 3:51 PM
Hour 1

Celtics Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Brandon Bass and Rajon Rondo huddle up during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals agianst the Miami Heat.

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Warriors sweep of the Jazz last night, and the 2008 Boston Celtics reunion last night, and the bitterness that the team has for Ray Allen.  The guys talked about why the team still holding a grudge against Ray Allen.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins lies on the ice after taking a hit in the first period while playing the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the NBA Playoffs, they previewed tonight’s Spurs Rockets, and talked about the Jazz future and what they will look to do in the offseason.  The guys also talked about the big hit in Sidney Crosby’s big hit, and talked about the NHL’s Concussion protocol.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

THE WOODLANDS, TX - MAY 07: John Daly of the United States is sprayed with champagne at the eighteenth green following his victory at the PGA TOUR Champions Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club on May 7, 2017 in The Woodlands, Texas. (

(Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

In the last hour of the Lo-Down the guys went over some of the win/loss projections for next season, and they gave their predictions for the season.  The guys also talked about John Daly, and his diet advice for golf.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

