DA Ordered To Return Money Seized From Medical Pot Distributor

May 9, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Marijuana, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego’s district attorney has been ordered to return more than $100,000 seized from a medical marijuana businessman and his family, 15 months after drug agents raided the company and didn’t charge anyone with a crime.

The Union-Tribune reported Monday that a judge issued the order six weeks after lawyers representing James Slatic argued that the money must be returned. Slatic owns Med-West Distribution, a firm that supplies medical pot shops with cannabis

The judge wrote that after more than a year of investigation, there’s no indication that criminal charges will be filed against Slatic.

DA Bonnie Dumanis has used state and federal civil asset-forfeiture rules for years to confiscate millions of dollars from drug suspects. Her office says Dumanis is considering an appeal of the judge’s ruling.

