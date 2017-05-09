Great vs Good; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/9

Hour 1
There is a big game seven tomorrow night after a Washington Capitals win last night, hear Doug and Grant break down what might happen in the game, tomorrow. Plus Grant is not entertained by the NBA Playoffs at the moment, hear his take on why the Warriors should win the championship.
Hour 2
Golden State Warriors Analyst Bob Fitzgerald joined the fellas to talk about the Warriors sweep of the Jazz and the upcoming Western Conference Finals. Plus, the fellas discuss how bad the San Francisco Giants have been and are playing at the moment.
Hour 3
Listen as NBC Sports MLB Reporter Seth Everett joined the show in hour three and spoke about the struggles of the Giants early on in the season, how much the Astros and Yankees have been playing and why Noah Syndergaard blocked him on Twitter. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie
Hour 4
Kings Forward Anthony Tolliver joined Grant in hour four to alert the city about his basketball camp this weekend, plus Grants wants to know will LaVar Ball effect his son Lonzo’s draft stock.