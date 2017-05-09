Deadly Officer-Involved Shootings Prompt Highway 50 Closure

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly choked his girlfriend and attacked an officer and K9.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday at Olson and Zinfandel drives.

Police also shut down westbound Highway 50 causing major delays.

Multiple witnesses were held for questioning after a major altercation between a suspect and police. One told CBS13 the suspect was trying to attack an officer.

“The man try to kill him with a rock. I mean it was a big rock and he had to do what you had to do. I don’t see he had a choice,” said Greg Wills who was staying at a nearby hotel. He said the officer fired two shots, but it didn’t appear to hit the suspect.

Deputies said it all started in the Ross Dress For Less parking lot.

A woman was allegedly being assaulted by a man, choked, and dragged out of her car.

Officers tried to detain the suspect, but deputies say he fought back and took off running.

“The suspect was then seen on Highway 50 on the westbound lanes, went under the underpass at Zinfandel, and was contacted by one of our K9 officers and our deputy. The K9 was deployed at the suspect and the suspect then hit the K9 over the head with another large rock and then began to attack officers,” said Sgt. Tony Turnbull with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Two officers fired shots on the freeway and the suspect fell to the ground and later died.

“Definitely a scary for Monday night. It’s hitting a little too close to home. Every single day there’s something going on around here,” said another witness, Danny Runkel.

Turnbull said two deputies fired their weapons and one Rancho Cordova officer.

They’ve been veterans of the force for 12, 11, and 9 years.

The injured officer and K9 from the alleged rock throwing were both treated and expected to be OK.

Westbound lanes on Highway 50 were closed for hours while homicide investigators recreated the scene.