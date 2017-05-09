Police Looking For Man Who Tried To Abduct Toddler From Sacramento Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly tried to take off with a 3-year-old playing in a park in front of her father.

It happened on C Street and 16th Friday morning.

The park is a kid’s fan favorite because it has just about everything. As it turns out it also now has a growing concern.

“I already have trust issues as it is. You don’t know who’s around or what they’re thinking,” said Kory Ridgeway of Sacramento.

Ridgeway said he would react much like any father who put his daughter in danger.

“I’d probably lose my head too, but I’m happy nothing happened to the child and that the child is safe,” he said.

Police said the father of the 3-year-old, was successfully able to fight off the attacker.

Investigators say kidnapping attempts by strangers are rare in Sacramento.

“This is somebody who’s either very highly motivated to engage in the behavior they were taking part in or perhaps their mental clarity was being impacted by some sort of impairment,” said Officer Matt McPhail with Sac PS.

Police said the suspect, who may have been a transient, had a brief conversation with the father and then tried to grab the girl.

“He immediately engaged to this person and a physical altercation took place between father and this man,” McPhail said.

The attack happened in a tot lot, which is designed for kids. Under city law, only adults with children are allowed in the area.

“I don’t trust anyone who comes in here without a kid. If you’re out at the court playing basketball that’s fine, but if you’re standing here by yourself and the kids playing and I think you’re suspect,” Ridgeway said.

Still, parents are on edge knowing that this suspect is still out there.

“It’s definitely not someplace I would come by myself because it’s not safe,” said Anna Navarrete of Sacramento.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old white male with brown shoulder length hair.

If you have any information, contact Sacramento Police.