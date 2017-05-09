WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

State Sen. Josh Newman Targeted By Recall Over California Gas Tax Vote

May 9, 2017 4:12 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Southern California conservative talk radio hosts have been cleared to begin collecting signatures in an attempt to recall a Democratic state lawmaker over his vote to raise gas and vehicle taxes.

State election officials formally approved the recall campaign against Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton on Monday.

The Assembly and Senate narrowly approved the tax increases last month to pay for road repairs.

The recall is promoted by radio hosts Karl DeMaio of KOGO in San Diego and John and Ken of KFI in Los Angeles. They say they’re targeting Newman because he’s in a weak position after narrowly winning his seat.

Newman has said a recall would waste millions of dollars and disrespect the will of voters.

Recall organizers have until Oct. 16 to collect signatures from 63,593 voters.

 

