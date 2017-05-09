WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

FBI Director James Comey Fired Amid Russia Investigation

May 9, 2017 10:22 PM By Tony Lopez

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was an early departure for James Comey in Los Angeles Tuesday night as he prepared to speak with FBI recruits. Multiple sources, including the Los Angeles Times, report Comey was getting ready for his speech when he saw on the Television News a news flash that he had been fired. Comey, sources say, thought it was a prank. It wasn’t.

President Donald Trump fired the FBI Director, the White House says, because he “had no choice.”

“As President of the United States he needs confidence in his FBI Director and he doesn’t have it”, Trump adviser Kelly Ann Conway told CNN.

Leading Democrats immediately began to cry foul. Many are calling for a special investigation into the reasons and the timing of the firing.

“Shocked would be a gross understatement…this was — didn’t see this coming..it’s obviously outrageous”, Senator Mark Warner said. Other lawmakers allege the President simply got rid of the man investigating whether he was improperly aided by the Russians in last November’s election.

Comey’s firing came less than an hour after the FBI released a statement saying he had made misleading claims about Hillary Clinton’s former aide’s emails.

CBS 13 reached out to a former FBI Agent, now living in the Sacramento area. “A little bit of a shocker,” James Wedick tells us. “I don’t think anybody at the bureau saw this coming, particularly the field agents.”

Neither did Comey, according to those who saw his reaction.

More from Tony Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch