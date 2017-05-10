Friends, Family Mourn Yuba College Student After Her Body Is Identified

GRIDLEY (CBS13) — After weeks of searching for missing 20-year-old Yuba College student Aly Yeoman, her hometown of Gridley is in mourning.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the body found in the Feather river is Yeoman’s. A fisherman spotted the body Sunday just south of the Live Oak recreational boat launch.

Aly’s mom, Paula Ede, says, “I just don’t understand why, and I’m just so angry. I want her to be alive. I miss her so much.”

Yellow ribbons line the streets of Gridley near the Starbucks where Aly used to work– a symbol of hope that she’d be found alive.

“It’s devastating, she was so young, she had a bright future ahead of her,” said Hugo Torres.

“Everybody in the community knows her. I just feel really bad for her, she was too young” said Amanda Glines who used to frequent the McDonald’s where Aly also worked.

Aly’s body was spotted a half mile from where her truck and cell phone were discovered in a Live Oak orchard more than a month ago.

“Why would someone do this, what did she do to deserve this? I miss her, I love her I just wish I could see her one more time,” said high school friend Krystal Santillan.

How Aly died is still not clear. Medical experts identified the body through dental records and the the sheriff said the cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

But many including friends like Santillan suspect foul play.

“We need to find the person responsible for this and make them pay for the entire extent of the law,” said Santillan.

Aly’s family believes someone knows something and hope they will come forward.

Now, a fight for justice for this loved and outgoing Yuba College student whose memory lives on.

“I’m hoping the Yeoman family gets closure, they deserve it,” said Glines.