Kayte Christensen: Seahawks’ Frank Clark Doesn’t Get It Now And He Never Will

I take domestic violence very serious. Many people do but when you yourself have been a victim the seriousness of it takes on a whole new meaning for you and your loved ones.

I spoke publicly about it for the first time almost exactly a year ago. It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done. That a common thread with victims of domestic violence. The shame, embarrassment and fear you live with is one of the reasons why it is so under-reported and under-prosecuted.

My intention in that segment on Sacramento’s ABC Channel 10 (linked above) was not to address domestic violence. I however was not expecting the question about which comment affected me the most. So for the first time I spoke my truth in a public forum.

I was one of the lucky ones. One of the victims that found the strength to seek help and lucky enough to find one of the programs that is there for victims during the terrifying initial steps of speaking out.

Because of my experience I wanted to get involved so other victims would have the help they need. I currently sit on the board of the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center with a group of wonderful selfless members of this community who have made it their life work to be there for the victims of domestic violence, elder abuse and human trafficking. I encourage you to check out the website, learn about it, donate…whatever you can do to help support because I am one of those people who was once in need of this kind of support and generosity. You truly can make a difference in someone’s life.

The reason I am sharing this is because Seahawks’ defensive end Frank Clark broke open an old wound today when I saw the story about a tweet he sent to a female reporter who had written a story about former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy.

Natalie Weiner, who writes for Bleacher Report, spoke with Hardy about his 2014 arrest for domestic violence.

Frank Clark was not mentioned in Wiener’s piece but he was arrested for allegedly punching his then-girlfriend in a hotel later pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. With that plea, his assault and domestic violence charges were dropped.

Clark’s tweet (before it was deleted) read “People like you don’t have long careers in your field. I have a job for you cleaning my fish tank when that lil job is ova @natalieweiner”

Weiner responded with a screen shot of the tweet saying “Writing about domestic violence is fun and risk free”. Of course she was being sarcastic, which in such situations is a standard reaction to stupidity and hate.

Clark’s apology tweet read “Apologize to anyone who felt offended by my tweet earlier. We gotta do better supporting these major issues we face in this world” later followed. I suppose that tweet is supposed to make it all better.

Clark apologized to anyone who “felt”offended. That is not an apology. That is covering your ass for making a stupid move. When you’re sorry you say SORRY for your actions and your words. But Frank Clark is not sorry. He’s simply trying to clean up yet another mess and is doing his best to cover is ass.

I don’t buy it. And neither should anyone else.

He is right about one thing though. We all need to do better supporting the issue of domestic violence. I wish I felt like he believed that though and was not just regurgitating something ordered in a some court mandated class.