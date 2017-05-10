CHP: School Bus Involved In Accident In Yuba County

May 10, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – A school bus possibly with children inside has been involved in an accident in rural Yuba County, California Highway Patrol says.

The scene is near the intersection of Rices Texas Hill and Texas Hill roads, about 30 miles northeast of Yuba City.

CHP’s Marysville division says the bus may have been transporting children at the time of the accident, which happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers would not elaborate on what kind of accident the bus was involved in.

It is unclear at this point if there are any injuries.

More information to come. 

