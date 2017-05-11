AMGEN Tour of California Street Closures In Sacramento

The AMGEN Tour of California is rolling into Sacramento this weekend. The first of the road closures and parking restrictions begin on Friday morning.

The city encourages drivers to plan ahead for this year’s event. Here are the road closures, according to the city.

Friday, May 12

10 a.m. – The south curb lane and #3 lane on L Street between 10th and 12th Streets will close for set-up.

4 p.m. – 10th Street will be closed between N and K Streets for festival set-up.

5:30 p.m. – The complete closure of 9th Street between I and J Streets is permitted from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for Concerts in the Park.

7 p.m. – Complete closure of L Street from 10th to 12th Streets.

Saturday, May 13

7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – L Street complete closure extended from 9th Street to 15th Street.

1 – 2 p.m. – Circuit closure (9th Street, N Street, 15th Street, Q Street, 18th Street and L Street between 15th and 18th Streets) closed.

Sunday, May 14

7 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Complete closure of L Street extended from 9th Street to 15th Street.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Complete closure of westbound lanes on Capitol Mall between 5th and 9th Streets (cross streets will remain open).

11:15 – 11:40 a.m. – Complete closure of Capitol Mall between 9th Street and Tower Bridge for start of Men’s Race (cross streets temporarily closed).

11:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Circuit closure (9th Street, N Street, 15th Street, Q Street, 18th Street and L Street between 15th and 18th Streets) closed.

2:45 – 3:15 pm – Complete closure of Capitol Mall between 9th Street and Tower Bridge for start of Men’s Race (cross streets temporarily closed).

8 p.m. – L Street between 10th and 12th Street reopens.

11 p.m. – 10th Street between N and K Streets reopens.