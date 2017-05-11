VOTE: Should a special prosecutor be named to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Defending Champion Wins Opening Stage Of Tour Of California

May 11, 2017 4:29 PM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) – Defending champion Megan Guarnier won the opening stage of the women’s Tour of California, pulling away from a reduced bunch on the final uphill climb to the finish.

Boels-Dolmans teammate Anna van der Breggen was second and Astana’s Arlenis Sierra was third.

Guarnier took advantage of a lead-out from teammates Amy Pieters and Karol-Ann Canuel that delivered her in position at the base of the final climb. The win capped a comeback of sorts after a concussion sustained in her second race of the season sidelined Guarnier for six weeks.

The three-time U.S. champion will take a 4-second lead into the second of four stages Friday, which takes riders on a 67-mile loop in the Lake Tahoe area. The men’s race begins Sunday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch