Celebrities, Notable Figures Splashed Across Bear Creek High Yearbooks

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Bear Creek High School students got a few surprises in their yearbooks.
Will Smith, Dolly Parton and former president Barack Obama made cameos in this year’s edition, and it was all Hannah Hightman’s idea. Yearbook staff scattered the section with some of the world’s most recognizable people and characters throughout the senior section. Hightman says it fits perfectly with the yearbook’s theme “Out of the Blue.”
But the idea extends beyond the shock value. Her goal was to raise money for a cash-strapped journalism program. She convinced a well-known advertising company to get on board and even got the rights to the celebrity images.
The concept was well received by students who said it was fun flipping through the pages and finding famous photos next to their best friends and classmates.
“It feels great just being able to share this experience with my classmates,” said senior Maliny Syhavong.