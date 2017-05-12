VOTE: Should a special prosecutor be named to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election?

Mormon Church Cuts Ties With Boy Scouts After Years Of Criticism

May 12, 2017 12:10 AM By Angela Greenwood
Filed Under: Boy Scouts of America, Mormon, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Mormon Church is cutting some of its ties with the Boy Scouts of America. This comes after the church has expressed concern for years about the Boy Scout’s policy to accept openly gay leaders.

Bruce Hough with the Great Salt Lake Council says, “The church made their decision based on what was actually happening in those units and it wasn’t happening and I acknowledged that it was not an effective program.”

According to a statement by the church, it’s young men “are not being served well by the varsity and venturing program.” In Utah, the number of LDS varsity and venturing scouts is about 50,000.

“The LDS church is our majoring sponsorship organization. We respect their decision. We love our association with them,” says Hough.

Charles Dahlquist, Boy Scouts of America National Commissioner, said, “I look at this as a wonderful opportunity for the LDS Church to strengthen their program for the young men.”

Dahlquist says nationally it’s a loss of about 130,000 varsity and venturing scouts.

Dahlquist said, “Even though there are some financial implications, that’s not the big issue. We are in the business of building strong youth across the country and across the world.”

The Boy Scouts of America Golden Empire Council, which serves Sacramento and surrounding areas, released a statement saying in part, “We fully support the LDS Church and want to help them be successful in serving their youth. We are excited to provide activity support and outdoor facilities to youth of all ages.”

More from Angela Greenwood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch