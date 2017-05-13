18-Year-Old Fatally Shot At Rocklin Party

ROCKLIN (CBS13)- A party promoted on Social media turned deadly when 18-year-old Roderick Donell Totton was shot outside of the party and later died in the hospital.
According to Placer County Sheriff, deputies were called to a party on Tinker Drive in a commercial business complex just after midnight .
Upon arrival, deputies found a chaotic scene of people fleeing for safety and the 18-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects.
They are encouraging anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 800-923-8191. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered if the tip leads to arrest.