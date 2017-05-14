28 People Homeless After Fire On Bowles Street

May 14, 2017 5:01 PM

SACRAMENTO, CA (CBS 13) – Sacramento Fire Crews responded to the 600 block of Bowles Street this morning for a report of an apartment building on fire. Crews arrived and found a fire on the exterior of an apartment building.  smoke the from the fire caused 4 units to deemed unsafe to live in.

In the units housed 9 adults and 19 children.  The American Red Cross is on scene providing services to those folks who need shelter after this fire.

Fire Investigators are on scene looking into what started this fire.

