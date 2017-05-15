Hour 1
Zaza Pachulia is the talk of the sports world today due to his play on Kawhi Leonard in game 1 on the Western Conference Finals. Just about everyone is debating if his play was dirty. Listen as Grant and Doug break down the play that has everyone up in arms.
Hour 2
The NBA Lottery is tomorrow and the Sacramento Kings are in play to have two good picks, hear the fellas break down the odds, what could happen and what probably will happen with tomorrow’s events.
Hour 3
It’s an all Oakland third hour in hour three, as former Golden State Warrior and current Warriors analyst joined Doug and Grant to talk game 1 of the Spurs v Warriors , why John Hickey of the East Bay Times jumped on to talk the Oakland A’s recent struggles.
Hour 4
Sacramento Republic CEO Kevin Nagle joined the fellas in hour four to talk about the latest announcement surrounding the Republic FC and the ownership group.