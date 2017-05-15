Republic FC, Investors Reach Deal For Joint MLS Bid

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is another step closer in its efforts to bring a Major League Soccer team to the city after investors and Republic FC reconciled.
In a written announcement shared to their Facebook page this morning, investors Warren Smith and Kevin Nagle said, “It’s official: the deal is done.”
That means the two investors have finalized agreements for Sacramento Soccer and Entertainment Holdings to acquire Republic FC.
Originally, the Republic FC name was left off the bid investors submitted to MLS. After Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a mediation between the team and investors back in early April, both sides began to work on a deal for a unified front to bring MLS to Sacramento.
As part of the deal between investors and the team announced Monday, Republic FC will hold its name, crest, brand identity and history as it works to become an MLS franchise.