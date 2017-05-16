Nunez’s 2-Run Infield Single Keys Giants’ 4th Straight Win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Eduardo Nunez was credited with a two-run infield single when Los Angeles pitcher Brandon McCarthy lost track of a baserunner and the San Francisco Giants beat the Dodgers 8-4 on Monday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

The hit by Nunez was the key play in a four-run fourth inning that broke the game open and helped Matt Cain (3-1) earn his second win of the season against the Dodgers.

San Francisco opened the inning with three straight hits off McCarthy (3-1), with an RBI double by Brandon Crawford putting the Giants up 2-1. That’s when things really got interesting.

With runners on second and third, Nunez hit a broken-bat grounder up the middle that shortstop Corey Seager fielded just beyond the infield dirt. Buster Posey easily scored from third on the play. Crawford appeared in trouble when he didn’t stop at third and Seager hurried the ball to McCarthy on the mound.

But with his back to the plate, McCarthy didn’t see Crawford caught between third and home and instead focused on Nunez, who took a wide turn around first and didn’t stop. McCarthy had to wait to throw to second until Seager got back there and Nunez slid in safely, while Crawford easily scored the third run of the inning.

