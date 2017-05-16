Threats Posted Online Prompt Tuolumne County School To Close For Day

STANDARD (CBS13) – Social media posts have prompted a rural Tuolumne County elementary school to close for the day, authorities say.
According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, Curtis Creek Elementary School has decided to close for the day as a precautionary measure due to the posts.
Detectives have not detailed what was in the posts that prompted enough concern to close the school. Whatever was in the posts, authorities say the content is “unsubstantiated” and there is no credible threat to the school at this time.
The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the posts.