49ers Hire Ran Carthon As Team’s New Director Of Pro Personnel

May 19, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Director of Pro Personnel, Ran Carthon, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new director of pro personnel.

General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew as hires in Lynch’s first offseason in charge of the team.

Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department for the 49ers, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.

Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.

