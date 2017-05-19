Check Out This Insane Japanese Sport

May 19, 2017 9:24 AM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: Bo-Taoshi, Games, Japan

For the life of me, I can’t track down how I came across this sport. It was a couple of years ago when I came across a link, somewhere, that wrote about this ridiculous, seemingly nonsensical activity that captured my imagination.  So much, in fact, that I dwelled on it for about a day and then moved on with my life.

But then, this morning came! While conducting my typically thorough pre-show research, I was reminded of the brilliance of Bo-taoshi. From what I can gather, it basically looks like a bastardized, team-based version of King of the Mountain. Observe:

What is that game?? If nothing else, I want to go to Japan and witness this firsthand.  I’m definitely the dude on top of the pole, flailing my legs about in desperation while trying to avoid the oncoming assault.  Here’s to Bo-taoshi!

More from Nate Goodyear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch