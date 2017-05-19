Check Out This Insane Japanese Sport

For the life of me, I can’t track down how I came across this sport. It was a couple of years ago when I came across a link, somewhere, that wrote about this ridiculous, seemingly nonsensical activity that captured my imagination. So much, in fact, that I dwelled on it for about a day and then moved on with my life.
But then, this morning came! While conducting my typically thorough pre-show research, I was reminded of the brilliance of Bo-taoshi. From what I can gather, it basically looks like a bastardized, team-based version of King of the Mountain. Observe:
What is that game?? If nothing else, I want to go to Japan and witness this firsthand. I’m definitely the dude on top of the pole, flailing my legs about in desperation while trying to avoid the oncoming assault. Here’s to Bo-taoshi!