Man Accused Of Recording Teen’s Hanging Now Faces Child Porn Charges

May 19, 2017 5:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah man charged with murder after police say he recorded the death of a 16-year-old girl found hanged from a tree has now been charged with possessing child pornography.

Court documents say police found images of girls who appeared to be under age 5 as they searched Tyerell Joe Przybycien’s phone for evidence in the murder investigation.

His lawyer Neil Skousen declined to comment Friday on the new allegations.

The 18-year-old Przybycien is charged with five counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s also charged with murder in the Spanish Fork girl’s May 5 death.

Authorities say Przybycien bought items she used to hang herself and recorded her with the rope tied around her neck before she inhaled compressed air from a canister and fell unconscious.

 

