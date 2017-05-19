Man Accused Of Recording Teen’s Hanging Now Faces Child Porn Charges

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah man charged with murder after police say he recorded the death of a 16-year-old girl found hanged from a tree has now been charged with possessing child pornography.
Court documents say police found images of girls who appeared to be under age 5 as they searched Tyerell Joe Przybycien’s phone for evidence in the murder investigation.
His lawyer Neil Skousen declined to comment Friday on the new allegations.
The 18-year-old Przybycien is charged with five counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s also charged with murder in the Spanish Fork girl’s May 5 death.
Authorities say Przybycien bought items she used to hang herself and recorded her with the rope tied around her neck before she inhaled compressed air from a canister and fell unconscious.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.