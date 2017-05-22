WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

I’ma Peel This Off: The Lo-Down – 5/22

May 22, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, MLB, NBA, Oakland A's, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics dribbles down court during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bulls 108-97.

(Photo By: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with last night’s Celtics and Cavs game, and how it was the first game that the Cavs lost in the postseason.  The guys debated whether this game was a big deal or not, and how the Cavs will react in Game 4.  Jabari Smith joined the guys to talk about the future of Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics, and if Isaiah Thomas will be on another team next season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2cam romper 2 Ima Peel This Off: The Lo Down 5/22

In the second hour of the Lo-Down callers called in to talk about Isaiah Thomas’ future with the Celtics, and if Thomas could lead a team to a championship in the NBA. Next, the guys somehow started talking about “Romphims,” and Ken’s plan to wear it.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 18: Rajai Davis #11, Jed Lowrie #8 and Adam Rosales #16 of the Oakland Athletics celebrate after they beat the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 18, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA Playoffs and how boring they have been.  The guys predicted what the Finals will be like, and if they could make up for the poorly contested earlier rounds.  The guys also talked about the Oakland A’s weekend, and the huge homeruns they hit against the Red Sox.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

