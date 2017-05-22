Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with last night’s Celtics and Cavs game, and how it was the first game that the Cavs lost in the postseason. The guys debated whether this game was a big deal or not, and how the Cavs will react in Game 4. Jabari Smith joined the guys to talk about the future of Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics, and if Isaiah Thomas will be on another team next season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down callers called in to talk about Isaiah Thomas’ future with the Celtics, and if Thomas could lead a team to a championship in the NBA. Next, the guys somehow started talking about “Romphims,” and Ken’s plan to wear it. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA Playoffs and how boring they have been. The guys predicted what the Finals will be like, and if they could make up for the poorly contested earlier rounds. The guys also talked about the Oakland A’s weekend, and the huge homeruns they hit against the Red Sox. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

