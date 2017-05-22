Luck of the Irish; The Drive – 05/22/17

May 22, 2017 9:30 AM
HOUR 1:

530332072 Luck of the Irish; The Drive 05/22/17

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Kayte is off for the next few days so Dave and Nate have your sports-talk covered. They discuss the Celtics comeback win in Cleveland last night, the threats made against Zaza Pachulia, and Enes Kanter being held in Romania for Morning Brew. Then, an in depth breakdown of the Celtics win over the Cavaliers in game 3 last night without Isaiah Thomas. Finally, more on the threats against Zaza and how Greg Popovich may be partially to blame.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

686540954 Luck of the Irish; The Drive 05/22/17

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Dave and Nate run through some interesting stats involving the NBA Playoffs and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas, Greg Popovich, Aaron Rodger and Kobe Bryant. After getting USA Today’s Sam Amick on for some mockery, Jerry Reynolds joins The Drive to talk about the Sacramento Kings and NBA Playoffs.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jerry Reynolds interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 494239556 Luck of the Irish; The Drive 05/22/17

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dave and Nate talk with Oakland Raiders insider Scott Bair about Derek Carr’s recent contract controversy, Marshawn Lynch, and more. Then, some talk on scorekeeping in baseball and the Sacramento Rivercats before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Bair interview here:
