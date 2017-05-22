HOUR 1:
Kayte is off for the next few days so Dave and Nate have your sports-talk covered. They discuss the Celtics comeback win in Cleveland last night, the threats made against Zaza Pachulia, and Enes Kanter being held in Romania for Morning Brew. Then, an in depth breakdown of the Celtics win over the Cavaliers in game 3 last night without Isaiah Thomas. Finally, more on the threats against Zaza and how Greg Popovich may be partially to blame.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Nate run through some interesting stats involving the NBA Playoffs and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas, Greg Popovich, Aaron Rodger and Kobe Bryant. After getting USA Today’s Sam Amick on for some mockery, Jerry Reynolds joins The Drive to talk about the Sacramento Kings and NBA Playoffs.
HOUR 3:
Dave and Nate talk with Oakland Raiders insider Scott Bair about Derek Carr’s recent contract controversy, Marshawn Lynch, and more. Then, some talk on scorekeeping in baseball and the Sacramento Rivercats before Re-Brew to end the show.
