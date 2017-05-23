Retired Officer Helps Catch Suspected Porch Pirate In Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Deputies say a retired officer helped catch a suspected porch pirate in Granite Bay.
The incident happened back on May 16. Placer County authorities say the retired officer spotted a man stealing a package from in front of a home along the 6400 block of Eureka Road.
The officer then began to the tail the suspect’s car and called 911.
At some point, the suspect noticed he was being followed and tossed the package out. He then got out and confronted the retired officer.
Fearing for his safety, the retired officer pulled out a weapon and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies showed up.
The suspect, 36-year-old Granite Bay resident Christopher Dietrich, was arrested and is now facing charges of petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. Dietrich also had a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges, deputies say.
Dietrich was booked at Placer County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.