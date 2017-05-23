Retired Officer Helps Catch Suspected Porch Pirate In Granite Bay

May 23, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Granite Bay, Placer County

GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Deputies say a retired officer helped catch a suspected porch pirate in Granite Bay.

The incident happened back on May 16. Placer County authorities say the retired officer spotted a man stealing a package from in front of a home along the 6400 block of Eureka Road.

porch pirate arrest Retired Officer Helps Catch Suspected Porch Pirate In Granite Bay

The suspect after being taken into custody by deputies. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The officer then began to the tail the suspect’s car and called 911.

At some point, the suspect noticed he was being followed and tossed the package out. He then got out and confronted the retired officer.

Fearing for his safety, the retired officer pulled out a weapon and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies showed up.

placer arrest mug Retired Officer Helps Catch Suspected Porch Pirate In Granite Bay

Christopher Dietrich’s booking photo. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect, 36-year-old Granite Bay resident Christopher Dietrich, was arrested and is now facing charges of petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. Dietrich also had a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges, deputies say.

Dietrich was booked at Placer County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch