Manchester Terror Attack Spawns Fear, Bravery

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (CBS13) — People in England and around the world are paying tribute to the lives lost in the deadliest terror attack on British soil in more than a decade. A suicide bomber killed at least 22 people and injured dozens of others outside of an Ariana Grande concert. The terror threat in England has been raised to

The terror threat in England has been raised to the highest level it’s been since 2007, as fears intensify about the possibility of another attack.

Children are mourning children after a night of fun turned into a nightmare when a suicide bomber targeted fans at an Ariana Grande concert.

Lizzie Murtagh witnessed the chaos and said, “And then we heard the explosion it was massive a massive bang. And then it was a big flash like bits of fire and debris. And that’s when it all hit us that’s how close we were. And I just grabbed her and ran and there’s people bleeding on the floor”

At least 22 people were killed, including 12 children under the age of 16. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old girl. 59 other concert-goers were wounded, many with life-threatening injuries. One taxi driver drove fleeing fans to safety.

Taxi driver Safi Ismail said, “There were so many people coming out and the thing that was getting me was the age – young.”

After the chaos, families desperately searched for loved ones. One mother’s 15-year old daughter was confirmed to have died Tuesday.

Charlotte Campbell said, “She’s my baby. And I miss her so much.”

It’s still unclear how the attacker entered the area undetected and security at the Manchester Arena is being scrutinized. “The Sun” Newspaper printed what it said was a photo of the alleged attacker, who police have identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Meanwhile, Britain raised the country’s threat level to “critical” Tuesday, just weeks before the country’s June 8 general election.

Prime Minister Theresa May said another attack could be imminent.

“It is a possibility we cannot ignore – that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack.”

Still, thousands gathered at a vigil, vowing to carry on in defiance.

One vigil participant said, “In Manchester we’re not going to stop going to music or we’re not going to stop going to football. Absolutely.”

A SWAT team raided Abedi’s home, where a separate 23-year-old man was arrested, but a lot still remains unknown about the attacker’s motives and training.