Female Inmates Graduate With A Headstart On Possible Future Careers

May 24, 2017 10:48 PM By Tony Lopez
Filed Under: Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Seventy-five female inmates at the Folsom Women’s Facility now have a chance to turn their lives around.

They graduated from a special program on Wednesday morning that awards them certificates in construction, carpentry, computer and architectural drafting. It’s a program designed to give them careers when they get out of prison—not just jobs.

The program exists in a number of California Correctional Facilities but the one at Folsom is the largest in the state. In addition to hands-on training, it offers job interview training and job placement.

Inmate Terese Sheridan was one of the proud graduates, telling CBS13 News “I’m excited. I’m actually excited to parole–because I know I’m gonna be able to go out and have a great career, instead of just a regular job.”

Loved ones in attendance at the graduation tell us they’re just thankful this program is in place. One mother we spoke with told us “I could cry actually. It’s very emotional to see everyone have opportunities and growth in their life means so much.”

Finishing the program also means this: the female inmates now have a chance to reinvent themselves.

