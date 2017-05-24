FINAL: Athletics 4, Marlins 1

VOTE: Do you plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend?

May 24, 2017 3:35 PM
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Sonny Gray struck out a season-high 11 over seven innings in his best start in two years, Khris Davis homered and the Oakland Athletics beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Wednesday.

Jed Lowrie matched his career high with four hits including a pair of doubles, and Matt Joyce reached base three times and scored to help the A’s earn a split of the two-game interleague series.

Gray (2-1) was dominant while earning his second straight win. He retired the first nine batters, struck out the side twice and pitched out of a pair of jams to strand runners at third. Gray walked one and allowed three hits.

Ryan Madson pitched the eighth and Santiago Casilla got the last three outs for his seventh save, getting Tyler Moore to foul out with two runners on base to end the game.

Edinson Volquez (0-7) allowed three runs over six innings and tied the Marlins franchise record for most consecutive losses to open a season.

