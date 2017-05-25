Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping In Sacramento

May 25, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Kidnapping, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are searching for suspects who reportedly tried to pull a child into their car.

At 9:11 a.m., police received a call that two boys were walking to school in the area of 3rd Streete and Seavey Circle when they got into an argument and were separated. That’s when a white Kia Sedona van with two suspects inside — one Caucasian, and one Black — reportedly rolled up. One of the suspects got out, tried to talk to one of the students and then tried to pull him into the van. The suspect got back into the van empty handed and drove off, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

An adult reportedly saw the incident.

The suspects were possibly armed, say police.

