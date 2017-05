STOCKTON (CBS13) — A large fire has broken out in Stockton, forcing evacuations.

The fire hit a fourth-alarm just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. It has since been reduced to a third alarm.

Stockton Police called for evacuations around the area at South B Street and Weber Avenue.

A pallet yard caught fire sometime around 5 p.m. on Thursday on the 2100 block of East Weber, according to Stockton Police.

One home has burned and several others are threatened.

#Breaking: Fire in area of Weber Av / B St. Evacuations underway. Streets closed. Avoid the area. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 26, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Two-alarm fire burning in Stocktonhttps://t.co/OESOZZkzN3 pic.twitter.com/yZwDTVZPi8 — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) May 26, 2017

Pallets on fire at Weber & B streets. Media staging area is Myrtle & D Street — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 26, 2017

The following roads are closed: Weber to Myrtle & B Street to E Street. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 26, 2017