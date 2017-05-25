NBA Eligibility; The Drive – 05/25/17

May 25, 2017 9:14 AM
HOUR 1:

LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-116.

(Photo By: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte preview the Cavaliers and Celtics tonight plus more from Oakland Raiders OTA’s and some news involving Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics game 5 tonight and the fast approaching end to another basketball season. Finally, some talk on the optimism surrounding the Raiders and their bright future.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 658084174 NBA Eligibility; The Drive 05/25/17

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dave and Kayte talk about some of the NFL rule changes involving celebrations before Threefer Madness featuring the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Scottie Pippen, LeBron James, and NBA eligibility. Then, a debate about Mother’s and Father’s Day. Finally, an extended conversation on college basketball players and how many years they should play in the NCAA to be eligible for the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

687883280 NBA Eligibility; The Drive 05/25/17

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Oakland Athletics radio announcer Ken Korach joins The Drive from New York City to preview the A’s vs Yankees series and talk about the season to this point. Then, some news on Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Ken Korach interview here:

