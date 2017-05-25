WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Raley Field Unveils First Live Vineyard At Pro Baseball Stadium

May 25, 2017 10:14 PM By Tony Lopez

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a “vine” day at Raley Field in West Sacramento where a fine new addition was unveiled: The first ever live vineyard to be planted at a professional baseball stadium.

Warren Bogle, President of Bogle Vineyards in Clarksburg, calls the idea “awesome” and a “no-brainer” when Raley Field officials came up with the concept along with the popular local winery.

Bogle tells CBS13, “The Bogle Family first planted wine grapes in Clarksburg in 1968 and today we are thrilled to carry on that tradition of firsts by planting a vineyard inside one of the finest baseball venues in the country.”

The vineyard was unveiled today in a ceremony at Raley Field. It’s located deep over the right field fence, above the grassy area.

Jeff Savage, president of the River Cats and Raley Field tells us, “Hey this is Raley Field, we’ve produced some great players so I suspect we’ll produce some great wine as well.”

The grapes won’t start to emerge for another 2 years but once they do—they’ll be harvested then taken to the winery in Clarksburg and bottled under the Bogle label.

