A League of His Own; The Drive – 05/26/17

May 26, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Samsung

HOUR 1:

688492692 A League of His Own; The Drive 05/26/17

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk Warriors and Cavaliers matching up in the NBA Finals for the 3rd straight year, LeBron passing Michael Jordan on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list, and Magic Johnson labeling one of his current Lakers as “untouchable” for Morning Brew. Then, the duo dive into the NBA Finals 3-peat and LeBron James’ legacy.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

1778123 A League of His Own; The Drive 05/26/17

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte dive into the massive sports debate: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the NBA Finals, Magic Johnson, and Rashad McCants. Finally, the gang remember the hardest day in Sacramento Kings history.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

631850436 A League of His Own; The Drive 05/26/17

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to preview the 2017 NBA Finals and the trilogy between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about paying to voulenteer at the US Women’s Open golf tournament before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch