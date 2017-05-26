HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk Warriors and Cavaliers matching up in the NBA Finals for the 3rd straight year, LeBron passing Michael Jordan on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list, and Magic Johnson labeling one of his current Lakers as “untouchable” for Morning Brew. Then, the duo dive into the NBA Finals 3-peat and LeBron James’ legacy.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte dive into the massive sports debate: LeBron James vs Michael Jordan. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the NBA Finals, Magic Johnson, and Rashad McCants. Finally, the gang remember the hardest day in Sacramento Kings history.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to preview the 2017 NBA Finals and the trilogy between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, Dave and Kayte talk about paying to voulenteer at the US Women’s Open golf tournament before Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Sam Amick interview here: