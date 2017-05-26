Cameron Park Gymnastics Instructor Suspected Of Child Molestation

May 26, 2017 7:12 AM
CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A man who works as a gymnastics instructor and professional photographer has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Cameron Park Keith Willette had been under investigation since May 18 when a former student of his came forward and accused him of sexual abuse.

Detectives say the victim reported she was sexually abused for years. The alleged abuse happened between 1999 and 2004.

Keith Willette’s booking photo. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, Willette was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail. He’s facing felony sex assault charges and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Detectives believe there could be more possible victims of Willette. He not only worked as a gymnastics instructor in El Dorado and Sacramento counties, but also in Ohio, Minnesota and Washington.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (530) 642-4709.

  1. www.dontlabelmykid.wordpress.com says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Wow..wake up people.

