Pelicans Sick, Dying Along The Ventura, Santa Barbara Coast

May 28, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: coast, pelican, rescue, Santa Barbara

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A local rescue group has found dozens of sick and dying pelicans along the Ventura and Santa Barbara coasts.

The Ventura County Star reported Saturday that one cause of the condition of the pelicans is likely domoic acid poisoning. Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin in algae.

Animal Care Director for the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Julia Parker says fish eat the algae but generally not enough to harm them. Sea lions and birds, however, eat so many of the fish that they are digesting a level that is toxic to them.

Parker said the group’s volunteers rescued 17 pelicans from January through March. Then in April, the group took in 15, and then 39 in May.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch