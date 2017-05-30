HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk Tiger Woods’ arrest over the weekend, the NBA Finals, and the Giants and Nationals brawl for Morning Brew. Then, more on Tiger and his DUI early Monday morning and what it may mean for his career. Finally, more of a preview of the NBA Finals.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte break down the Giants and Nationals brawl before Threefer Madness featuring Buster Posey, LaVar Ball and Tiger Woods. Then, and update on Tiger Woods’ situation after more information was released by police.
HOUR 3:
Radio broadcaster for the Phoenix Suns, and general basketball analyst, Eddie Johnson joins The Drive to preview the Cavaliers and Warriors three-peat in the NBA Finals. Then, a story involving the Indy 500 over the weekend before Re-Brew to end the show.
