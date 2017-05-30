Downward Spiral; The Drive – 05/30/17

May 30, 2017 9:23 AM
HOUR 1:

plam beach co sheriff tiger woods Downward Spiral; The Drive 05/30/17Dave and Kayte talk Tiger Woods’ arrest over the weekend, the NBA Finals, and the Giants and Nationals brawl for Morning Brew. Then, more on Tiger and his DUI early Monday morning and what it may mean for his career. Finally, more of a preview of the NBA Finals.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Tiger Woods tees off the 8th hole during the Zurich Pro-Am, Farmers Insurance Open Preview Day 3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2017 in La Jolla, California.

Tiger Woods (Photo Credit: Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte break down the Giants and Nationals brawl before Threefer Madness featuring Buster Posey, LaVar Ball and Tiger Woods. Then, and update on Tiger Woods’ situation after more information was released by police.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry (L-R)
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Radio broadcaster for the Phoenix Suns, and general basketball analyst, Eddie Johnson joins The Drive to preview the Cavaliers and Warriors three-peat in the NBA Finals. Then, a story involving the Indy 500 over the weekend before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Eddie Johnson interview here:

