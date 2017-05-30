Photoshoot Featuring Kathy Griffin Apparently Holding Severed Head Of Trump Widely Condemned

May 30, 2017 1:58 PM
Kathy Griffin has never been one to shy away from controversy. A new photoshoot the comedienne did with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields is already raising a lot of eyebrows.

In photos leaked on Tuesday, Griffin portrays a bloody scene. She looks to be holding a fake severed head.

Many have noted the head’s striking similarity to that of President Donald Trump.

Many commenters online have been quick to condemn the photos.

Griffin acknowledges that the photos could be quite provocative, but she doesn’t explicitly identify whose head she’s holding.

“I won’t give away what we’re doing, but Tyler and I aren’t afraid to do images that make noise,” Griffin said in a behind the scenes video about the photoshoot.

