CHP Investigating Fatal Crash On SB I-5 Near Laguna Boulevard

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along southbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove.
The scene is near the Laguna Boulevard offramp.
CHP says they responded just after 2 p.m. Wednesday and found a car had caught fire after a crash. At least one person has died, CHP confirms.
Caltrans says the number 2 and 3 lanes of southbound I-5 are closed due to the crash. It is not clear at the moment when the lanes will reopen.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
More information to come.