WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Doctor: Accused Fresno Gunman Isn’t Mentally Fit For Trial

June 1, 2017 5:14 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – A doctor says a man charged in a deadly shooting rampage on the streets of Fresno isn’t mentally fit to stand trial.

The diagnosis announced Thursday in a Fresno County Superior Court says that 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad’s mental issues make him unable to assist in his own defense.

He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of three people randomly targeted April 18 in downtown Fresno and a fourth victim, a motel security guard gunned down days earlier.

Muhammad is black and the victims were white.

Fresno County prosecutor Brian Hutchins disputes the doctor’s finding; he will seek a second doctor’s opinion.

Muhammad’s defense attorney Richard Beshwate says his client has a long history of schizophrenia. He faces life in prison or a death sentence.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch