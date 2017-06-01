Giants Bring Up OF Austin Slater From Sacramento

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Giants are calling for help once again.
San Francisco Giants insider and Bay Area News Group writer Andrew Baggarly has reported that the team has purchased the contract of outfielder Austin Slater and will be moving him up from the Sacramento Rivercats.
Slater, a former eighth round pick from Stanford in 2014, has been offensively impressive this season in Triple-A with a .322 batting average. He’s hit 12 doubles and four home runs with 26 RBIs being the cherry on top.
This move may help bolster the Giants’ outfield, which has seen a face lift practically every night since Hunter Pence landed on the DL on May 15. Gorkys Hernandez is hitting .175 with no home runs, Mac Williamson is hitting .161 and Justin Ruggiano is hitting .217.
During their recent series against the Nationals, in which they were swept, the Giants scored just four runs. Against Max Scherzer in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss the team combined for only five hits.