Gov. Brown Hosting Breakfast At Convention Center Ahead Of China Trip

June 1, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: climate change, Donald Trump, jerry brown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – On the heels of warning that the country will go backward if President Trump withdraws from the Paris Agreement, Gov. Jerry Brown will host a breakfast Thursday morning before leaving for China.

Gov. Brown will head to Beijing on Friday for a weeklong visit to encourage more climate change cooperation.

News that President Trump had decided to leave the Paris Agreement brought harsh words from Brown.

The governor – who has become a leader in the fight against climate change – said that if Trump does pull the US out of the agreement, it will “galvanize activists.”

“Because his denial, his statement that climate change is a hoax is so absurd and so unbelievable and so outrageous that the grassroots governors—people around the world have galvanized and he’s actually creating the exact opposite of what he wants,” Gov. Brown said in an interview with CBS13 on Wednesday.

The governor’s breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., inside the Sacramento Convention Center.

Brown will be attending an international climate summit in China.

