Lake County Father Accused Of Killing 20-Year-Old Daughter

June 1, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Hidden Valley Lake, Lake County

HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California man remains jailed on suspicion of murder in connection to the deadly shooting of his 20-year-old daughter.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports police say 39-year-old Steven Russell Miller of Lake County fatally shot his daughter, Hannah Welch, Tuesday night at the family’s home.

A family member reported the shooting and Miller was located in the neighborhood and arrested a short time later.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. He is being held on $1 million bail and is slated to be in court Friday for arraignment.

A woman answering the phone at the Miller residence on Wednesday said no one was willing to be interviewed, the newspaper reported.

It was not immediately known if Miller has an attorney. A call to the public defender’s office was not immediately returned Thursday.

