Stockton Firefighters Remove Memorial Statue After Repeated Vandalism

June 1, 2017 10:20 PM By Steve Large
STOCKTON (CBS13) — After repeated vandalism, Stockton firefighters are taking their memorial statue into hiding.

On Thursday, firefighters used heavy equipment to haul it away for safekeeping, where the common criminals who’ve turned it into their target for constant vandalism can’t find it.

“We decided we needed to come up with a plan to safeguard the memorial,” Stockton Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Smith said. “Until we develop that plan, we decided we’ll remove it so we can safeguard it.”

The Stockton firefighter’s union took photos of their memorial’s removal and posted them to their Facebook page. All that’s left now, an empty base, and a chain link fence that had been up, to keep criminals away.

“It was absolutely disheartening somebody would vandalize, somebody would steal it, but vandalize our memorial which is sacred to us,” Smith said.

Over the past two years, the fallen firefighters memorial has been hit over and over again. Sections of the stone base hammered off. Its metal plaques with fallen firefighter names removed for scrap. Firefighter statue faces spray painted.

No one’s been caught.

A monument honoring Stockton’s fallen firefighters built to lift up their memories has now been forced to come down.

